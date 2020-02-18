Valentine’s Day adoption event lands 13 animals in loving homes

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Thirteen animals are now living in a loving home thanks to a car dealership in East Texas.

The animals were adopted during a Valentine’s Day adoption event sponsored by Richard Traweek and Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall.

Volunteers with the City of Marshall Police Department’s Animal Control & Shelter Animal Control Officers and the Friends of Marshall Animals helped pair the animals with their new families.

Love doesn’t come just one day each year as animals are waiting for adoption every day.

If you are interested in volunteering or adopting an animal call (903) 935-4530 or visit 607 East End Blvd South.

