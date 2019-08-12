Vaping linked to marijuana use in young people: study

CNN) – Vaping is a gateway to marijuana use for young people.

Those are the findings from a study published in Jama Pediatrics.

Researchers say nicotine rewires the developing brain.

It also changes how people respond to and crave addictive substances.

The research looked at 20 pre-existing studies of people ages 10 to 24.

It showed the odds of marijuana use in those who vape – were more than three times higher than those who don’t.

