Vernon Parish man dies in single-vehicle Sabine Parish crash

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Friday night single-vehicle crash in Sabine Parish claimed the life of a 22-year-old man, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Zachary T. Dube of Vernon Parish died as a result of injuries he suffered in the crash on U.S. 171, troopers say.
At approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday, LSP Troop E responded to the crash on U.S. 171, north of Whitfield Road, where they found Dube unresponsive.
The initial investigation revealed Dube was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on 171, when, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of his pickup truck, veered off the road and struck a bridge rail.
Dube, who was not wearing a seatbelt, went airborne on impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis, and the crash remains under investigation.
In Louisiana, it is against the law for anyone to be inside a moving vehicle without a seatbelt in place, regardless of their position in the car.
Although the LSP admits that not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing a seat belt dramatically reduces the chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Failing to wear a seatbelt is the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.