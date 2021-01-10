Vernon Parish man dies in single-vehicle Sabine Parish crash

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Friday night single-vehicle crash in Sabine Parish claimed the life of a 22-year-old man, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Zachary T. Dube of Vernon Parish died as a result of injuries he suffered in the crash on U.S. 171, troopers say.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday, LSP Troop E responded to the crash on U.S. 171, north of Whitfield Road, where they found Dube unresponsive.

The initial investigation revealed Dube was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on 171, when, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of his pickup truck, veered off the road and struck a bridge rail.

Dube, who was not wearing a seatbelt, went airborne on impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis, and the crash remains under investigation.

In Louisiana, it is against the law for anyone to be inside a moving vehicle without a seatbelt in place, regardless of their position in the car.

Although the LSP admits that not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing a seat belt dramatically reduces the chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Failing to wear a seatbelt is the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.