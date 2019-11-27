Veterans plan to honor Navy veteran found dead in north Texas

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Local veterans organizations are planning to honor a Shreveport native, found dead in his north Texas apartment.

Authorities believe Navy veteran, Ronald Wayne White may have been dead in his Desoto, Texas apartment for three years.

He was discovered there earlier this month by maintenance workers. According to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, the condition of his body indicated White had been dead for an extended period.

Houston veteran, LaShondra Jones heard about White’s death and contacted a number of Shreveport veterans groups to ensure White is properly remembered in the community.

“He did serve his country and from what his mom told me, he did serve during desert storm. He has traveled the world, so he served his country honorably, so I think it would be befitting that his veteran community show up in record numbers just to support the family and to let them know we do not forget his service.”

Jones says family members told her, White’s body is expected to return to Shreveport in mid December.

When that time arrives Shreveport’s Marine Corps League will be asking veterans to line up for a procession to honor White.

Millicent Moore says, “It’s important to us to honor our brother, just as you would honor any family member and celebrate their life and let them know how much they’re loved even in death.”





