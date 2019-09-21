Victim identified in overnight fatal crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Sunset Acres has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Anshelia Monee Pierre, 31, of the 6500 block of Quilen Boulevard, died early today when her vehicle collided with another in the 3400 block of West 70th Street, at Quilen Road.

Just past midnight, Shreveport police were called to an accident at the intersection of West 70th Street and Quilen Boulevard.

Pierre was pronounced dead at the scene, and Syborio Foster, the driver of the other vehicle and his passenger Derrick Taylor were transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pierre was identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy has been ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The collision remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department. Media should direct further inquiries to SPD.

