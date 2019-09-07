Victim in Friday train/tractor-trailer crash identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A man killed Friday, September 6, 2019, in a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a train has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Bruce Dominique Jr., 36, of Bossier City, was mortally injured in the incident on West 70th Street at Kennedy Drive, which occurred around 3:45 p.m. Dominique was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 4:25 p.m.

According to police investigators, Dominique was walking beside a moving train crossing West 70th Street when an 18-wheeler crossed the railroad tracks and was struck by the moving train. The collision caused the truck’s trailer to pivot, pinning Dominique against the train.

Dominique was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.