Victim in Shreveport hit-and-run identified

The name of the person who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Shreveport over the weekend has been released.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the victim as 45-year-old Edward Raymond Price, of Shreveport.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday Price was struck by a light-colored four-door car in the 6300 block of Hearne Ave.  The car did not stop and continued traveling southbound. 

Price died at the scene.    

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case.  Anyone with information about this hit-and-run accident should call  318-673-7373 or visit Lockemup.org.

