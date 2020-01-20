Victim in Youree Drive collision named by Caddo Coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man killed following a collision at a busy intersection in southeast Shreveport late Sunday, January 19, 2020, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Calvin Wayne Johnson, 66, of the 6700 block of Buncombe Road, Shreveport, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital just after 7:40 p.m. He was transported there from the collision that occurred just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Youree Drive and East 70th Street.

An autopsy was authorized at Ochsner.

The collision remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

