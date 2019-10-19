Victims killed in Sunset Acres double homicide identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two victims in a deadly double shooting Friday in Sunset Acres have been identified.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 25-year-old Deonta White and 25-year-old LaDarien Walpool of Shreveport were found inside of a parked van in the 2700 block of Grassmere Street.

Shreveport police say they were called to the area 9:00 p.m. Thursday on a shots fired call, but officers were not able to find anything at the time.

Early Friday morning, nearby residents called 911 with reports of bullet holes in their vehicles, and SPD went back out to the area, finding both White and Walpool in front of a vacant house with several gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office says that both men were positively identified through fingerprint comparison, and autopsies were ordered through Oschner LSU Health.

The double homicide is still under investigation.

