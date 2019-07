Video shows AR police officer throw 14-year-old to ground after bicycle complaint

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Between summer break and 14-year-old Mary Barton’s bicycle, life can be seemingly perfect- but it came to a stop on Sunday.

“I was terrified,” she says.

Mary says a man called North Little Rock Police because he claimed she was riding her bicycle on his property.

When officers showed up, she says one officer told her she could leave, but the second officer told her to stop.

“The other officer said that bike is stolen — what is your identification? I said I don’t have to give you my identification, that’s when he pulled out the pepper spray and the other cop told me to call my mom,” says Mary.

She says the bicycle is not stolen and she’s had it since December.

In cell phone video, you can see Mary on the ground when her 15-year-old brother, in the green shorts, rushes to her. A few seconds later, both are pushed against the police car then Mary, in handcuffs, goes to the ground.

