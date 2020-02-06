Video shows Florida man abusing dog in elevator, throwing animal against wall

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) – Video of a man beating a puppy in an elevator has one Miami community up in arms.

A group of activists vows to attend his hearing and pressure the judge for a severe sentence.

A pup pummeled in an elevator.

Slammed and slapped over and over again.

It was a rough 6-minute ride for a 6-month-old Siberian husky named Ajax.

Animal rights activist, Kathy Bieniek calling what she sees in this video nothing short of animal abuse.

“It’s just not acceptable. That is my opinion and I will stick to that,” said Bieniek.

The video was captured January 30th at Brickel heights at 55 SW 9th street.

It was around 5:30 in the evening.

A man and a dog enter the elevator and it appears the young pup has an accident.

The dog is thrown against the wall and hit multiple times.

A neighbor who saw the video called police.

21-year-old Karim Ellaisy was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Richard Cooper is his attorney.

He says his client has never been in trouble with the law until now.

“The video is obviously disturbing,” said Cooper.

“While he’s being skewered in the court of public opinion, I believe in court he will be fully vindicated.”

According to the police report, the dog belongs to his roommate and the dog was returned to their home.

“The animal is healthy, he’s safe, there’s been no issues since and there won’t be any issues later,” Cooper said.

Ellaisy is due back in court on February 28th.

Animal advocates with Saving Sage Animal Rescue plan to show up with a message.

“To show the judge that we mean business, that this cannot go on. No more slaps on the wrist, no more pass go. We have laws on the books now, let’s enforce them, let’s make an example, let’s stop this,” Bieniek said.

Police say they returned Ajax to his home because Ellaisy is not his owner.

