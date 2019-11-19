VIDEO: Stuck bucks freed after their antlers became tangled

(WOOD/NBC News) — Two very fortunate deer have a group of Alto, Michigan neighbors to thank for the fact that they are alive.

Mark Johnson spotted the deer Wednesday in a farm field: two rutting eight-point bucks whose antlers were tangled. It is a precarious situation for the deer.

“They can’t break apart, so they either die from exhaustion or starvation or sometimes even coyotes would come in and do it,” Johnson said.

Johnson called his friend Brad Lyons, who came out with ropes. Neighbor Randy Wilcox brought a tree limb saw.

“When Mark called and said they’re stuck together, I’m coming. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. You don’t see that all the time,” Lyons said.

The deer wanted nothing to do with the gang as they tried to corral them, and the animals soon fell into a creek.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2OuEWRl

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.