Video: Teen slams baby in car seat to ground

EDMOND, Okla. (CNN) – A 17-year-old faces several charges after police say he slammed a 1-year-old boy in a car seat to the ground while allegedly high on laced marijuana.

Surveillance video shows the teenager walking up to the mother and slamming the baby carrier to the ground.

Police say the 17-year-old then runs off exposing himself. They say he told them he smoked marijuana laced with another drug-possibly P-C-P or acid.

Edmond Police are looking for whoever is dealing the laced drugs.

The mother Dusti Counts is glad her son happened to be strapped in.

“That kept him in there fortunately.”

The teen faces complaints of aggravated assault and battery, assault on a police officer, indecent exposure, public intoxication and malicious injury or destruction of property.

