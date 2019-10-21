VIDEO: Trump supporter sprays bear repellent on protesters

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP/CNN) — Authorities in Southern California say a Donald Trump supporter was arrested after spraying bear repellent on a small crowd protesting the president at the Santa Monica Pier.

The Santa Monica Police Department said they received reports that a young man pepper sprayed four or six people at the pier.

A crowd of what appeared to be anti-Trump protesters were seen chanting by the beach before moving to the pier and surrounding a small group of Trump supporters.

Some sort of argument took place before the substance was sprayed.

Officials say both pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators were shouting at each other Saturday when a scuffle broke out.

A video posted online shows a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat circling the crowd and then unleashing a torrent of spray from a canister.

People in the crowd were then seen pushing each other when a scuffle broke out.

Officials say nobody was seriously hurt by the repellent, which is similar to pepper sprays used by police.

A man in a MAGA hat was detained. It’s unclear if that’s the person responsible.

