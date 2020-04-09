VIDEO: Violent tornadoes rip through Arkansas damaging dozens of homes

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) — Residents are cleaning up after powerful tornadoes damaged dozens of homes this morning in Arkansas.

On Thursday NBC affiliate KAIT captured this dramatic video of a tornado touching down as they were on the air.

The violent storms brought high winds, heavy rain, and two-inch hail.

The survey of the damage began as soon as the storms left the area.

At least 31 homes and several cars were damaged in the tornadoes. The storm also knocked over powerlines that left more than 4,000 residents in the dark.

Authorities said there were injuries but it is not known at this time how many people were injured or how severe the injuries were.

