1  of  2
Breaking News
LHSAA cancels all remaining Winter and Spring Sports due to coronavirus COVID-19 deaths top 711 in Louisiana one month since first case was confirmed
Live Now
Gov. Hutchinson update on state’s response to COVID-19

VIDEO: Violent tornadoes rip through Arkansas damaging dozens of homes

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) — Residents are cleaning up after powerful tornadoes damaged dozens of homes this morning in Arkansas.

On Thursday NBC affiliate KAIT captured this dramatic video of a tornado touching down as they were on the air.

The violent storms brought high winds, heavy rain, and two-inch hail.

The survey of the damage began as soon as the storms left the area.

At least 31 homes and several cars were damaged in the tornadoes. The storm also knocked over powerlines that left more than 4,000 residents in the dark.

Authorities said there were injuries but it is not known at this time how many people were injured or how severe the injuries were.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss