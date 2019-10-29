Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country by visiting the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will arrive in Shreveport on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The wall, which is a smaller version of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C., stands 6′ tall and covers almost 300 feet from end to end.

The wall stands as a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War. It was made for the purpose of helping heal and rekindle friendships and to allow people the opportunity to visit loved ones in their home town who otherwise may not be able to make the trip to D.C.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall be on display at the Veterans for Veterans Bike and Car Show until Monday, Nov. 4 at Riverpark Church on 3232 E 70th St.