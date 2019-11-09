Vigil announced for fallen Springhill city worker

SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Candlelight Vigil will be held for Clifton Lawson at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Clock Tower in Springhill City Park.

Lawson, a Springhill city employee, was fatally injured Wednesday when he and fellow city employee Trenandez Frazier came in contact with a power line while hanging Christmas lights at Springhill City Park Wednesday.

Frazier was airlifted to LSU Ochsner Health in Shreveport.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.