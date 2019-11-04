Vigil held for couple found murdered in Texas

(CNN) – About a hundred people attended a vigil in Rumney, New Hampshire Sunday night — for a couple from the town found murdered in Corpus Christi, Texas last week.

James Butler and Michelle butler were reported missing October 23rd — after friends and family lost contact with them.

The couple had been traveling around the country since June 2018.

Their remains were found on Padre Island beach — buried in the sand.

The medical examiner’s office ruled the deaths homicides.

The couple’s truck and camping trailer are missing.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.