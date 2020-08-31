Vigil held for Shreveport teen killed in drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A vigil was held on Saturday for the Shreveport teen killed last week in a drive-by shooting.

Shreveport Police say 17-year-old Minnion Jackson was shot multiple times last Wednesday night while driving a vehicle on Interstate 220 and North Market Street. He later died from his injuries at Ochsner LSU Health.

Witnesses told investigators shots were fired from a black SUV. SPD says as of Friday, they have no updates and no suspect information they can share with the public.

During the vigil at Green Oaks High School, family and friends wore ‘Forever 14’ on their shirts, which was Jackson’s jersey number on the Green oaks football team.

“My son was very goofy. He loved to play. He played around. Just a all around kid. He loved his football team. He use to take people to practice, pick them up, take them where they needed to go and that was just my son. My son” said Monique Jackson, Minnion’s mother.

Shreveport-Caddo Crimestoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information in connection with the fatal shooting.

