A man shot and killed in central Shreveport following an argument late Thursday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

Joshua Paul LaCombe, 38, of Shreveport, was killed after being shot several times just after 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Vine St. just north of the Highland neighborhood.

An autopsy has been authorized at University Health.

Click here for the original story