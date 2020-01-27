Vivian man arrested, accused of swindling employer out of thousands with gas card

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Vivian man was arrested today for using a former employer’s gas card to purchase thousands of dollars of fuel for friends and acquaintances, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

Cade Clemens, 28, used the company gas card without permission to purchase fuel for people who paid him half the actual cost of the fuel.

He used the card illegally between August 2019 and January 2020, causing a loss of $8,779 to his former employer, KLX Energy.

The company first notified Vivian Police about their loss, who contacted the Caddo Sheriff’s Office after identifying Clemens as a suspect.

Caddo Detective Mike King further investigated the case and booked Clemens into the Caddo Correctional Center for access device fraud.

/app

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.