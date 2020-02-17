Volunteers confront new litter clean-up issue…bras dangling from trees

(WCAU) A volunteer group cleaning up litter in their Pennsylvania community over the weekend encountered something other than their usual run-of-the-mill litter in the street.

As they were doing their monthly service to the community, they looked up and saw numerous bras dangling from trees behind a popular shopping center in Montgomery County.

It’s not clear how or why the bras were there, but according to one of the volunteers, it was clear that they weren’t there to help hold up the trees, as they appeared to be dollar-store bras.

The volunteers removed as many of the bras as they could over the weekend, but had to return today with a bigger ladder.

The volunteer said he thought the bras were bought “for the express purpose of throwing them in the trees.”

The trees are now undergarment free – but the mystery behind them remains.

