Voting rights groups registration bus tour stops in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two voting rights groups are bringing their bus tour to Shreveport today, hoping to register convicted felons whose voting rights were restored earlier this year.

Voice of the Experienced, known as VOTE, and Black Voters Matter will be in Shreveport from Noon until 2 p.m. at 2525 Youree Drive, Suite 300.

Louisiana legislators voted last year to allow people on probation or parole for a felony to register to vote if they haven’t been incarcerated for at least five years.

The change took effect March 1, estimated to make 36,000 felons eligible for voter registration.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

