Waitr takes extra steps to protect customers, employees during COVID-19 outbreak

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Waitr is taking extra steps to make sure customers and employees are safe when food is delivered to their homes.

Officials with the on-demand food ordering and delivery announced Monday that they have secured a large amount of sanitizing solution to send to its drivers.

In addition to the gloves that drivers are being sent, they will also receive a bottle of sanitizing solution in the near future. These items will help ensure the cleanliness and in turn the health and safety of all involved in our delivery supply chain.

Steps already announced by Waitr include:

Driver’s gloves

“No-Contact” delivery, which allows for distancing between customers and delivery drivers

Working with restaurant partners to offer free delivery and marketing programs

Continue to pay any hourly employee who contracts the virus and/or is in quarantine

Waitr CEO Carl Grimstad said, “We’re fortunate to secure these items to keep our drivers safe during this time. We will continue to supply sanitary items in order to ensure the health, safety, and comfort of our drivers, restaurant partners, diners and staff as we all navigate through this pandemic.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.