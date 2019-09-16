Walmart kicks off car seat recycling event

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. A lawsuit filed earlier this week by Walmart over fires in rooftop solar panels made by Tesla Inc. has been sealed by the court, and both sides say they look forward to addressing all issues. In joint statements Friday, Aug. 23, the companies say they look forward to re-activating the panels once both sides are certain that all concerns have been addressed.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(CNN) – September is National Baby Safety Month.

Walmart is using the opportunity to collect old car seats — starting Monday.

Customers can trade in the car seat their child has outgrown for a 30-dollar Walmart gift card.

The superstore is partnering with recycling business TerraCycle to help keep car seats out of landfills.

There’s a two-car seat trade-in limit per household.

You can go on the Walmart website for a list of participating locations.

The events will go through September 30th.

