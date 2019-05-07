Walmart launches online pet pharmacy

(NBC News) Walmart has a new service just for our furry friends.

The company is launching its first ever online pet pharmacy today. Customers can purchase prescription pet medications at walmartpetrx.com with doorstep delivery.

Walmart is working directly with vets to fill prescriptions from more than 3-hundred brands for dogs, cats, horses, and livestock.

But for those who need to get their pet’s medication the same day, Walmart pharmacies will soon stock the top 30 most requested pet meds in stores.

Additionally, Walmart is also offering more wholesome pet foods and expanding in-store vet clinics.

Walmart says the pet services are all about accessible quality care for our furry friends at affordable prices.