Want to sell CBD products? Louisiana releases permit applications

Louisiana’s Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is accepting its first applications for selling cannabidiol, or CBD, products.

State regulators unveiled temporary permit applications to hopeful vendors Monday. The documents signal the most elaborate controls on CBD sales since legislators moved to legalize the products this spring.

The application form states that all hemp or hemp-derived CBD products sold in Louisiana must:

Be produced by a licensee authorized through a program approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Not be marketed as a dietary supplement.

The new law prohibits selling CBD products that can be smoked or consumed in alcoholic beverages.

State alcohol and tobacco regulators expect to grant temporary CBD permits as early as next week, with permanent permits expected sometime next year.

The Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is working with the Louisiana Department of Health to craft more detailed long-term CBD guidelines.

Louisiana has roughly 10,000 tobacco retailers. Exactly how many sellers will apply for CBD permits remains unclear.

Here’s the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control’s CBD retail permit application:

