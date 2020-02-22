Wanted: Suspects who opened fire on SPD officers trying to serve search warrant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of multiple suspects who on Friday afternoon opened fire on Shreveport Police in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 dollar cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of each individual responsible for the attack on the officers.

It happened just before 3:15 p.m. Friday when Shreveport Police Investigators were attempting to execute a search warrant at a residence in the 3700 block of Sumner Street.

“As the officers arrived, suspects in a 2011 Dodge Charger drove up to the location and began shooting at officers,” SPD said in a Facebook post announcing the reward offer just after noon on Saturday.

The vehicle, which was occupied by at least three black males, then led officers on a high-speed chase through the Queensborough neighborhood. The men, who were last seen on Carrie Street, managed to get away.

Police were able to determine that the Dodge Charger had been stolen during an armed robbery on Feb. 13. The vehicle has stock silver rims and had a handicapped placard hanging on the rearview mirror. At last sight, it had no rear bumper or license plate.

In addition to the $2,000 dollar cash reward for information leading to arrests, a $1,000.00 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the vehicle used in the attack.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.