Warning: Beware of fake CDC emails with malware, ransomware

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you receive an email from the Centers for Disease Control it may contain a virus that could damage your computer.

On Wednesday the National Sheriff’s Association issued a warning about fake CDC emails.

According to the NSA the FBI is investigating bogus emails that are being sent to people claiming to be from the CDC, with links containing malware or ransomware.

Sheriffs, state sheriffs’ associations and local and federal officials are working tirelessly to respond and to communicate back to communities and assure them in this time of uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said, “It’s unfortunate that criminals will try and take advantage of law-abiding citizens during this dire situation. I encourage residents to remain calm, work together, and check on your elderly neighbors, family members, and friends, who are often targets of scammers.”

