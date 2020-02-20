WARNING: Tech support scam surfaces in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities are warning residents about a tech support scam that has surfaced in Caddo Parish.

According to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator, it begins with the scammer contacting the victim under the guise of providing technical support or providing a refund for services the victim has already paid for.

The scammer will then convince the victim to download software that will allow the scammer to remotely access the victim’s computer.

After the scammer has access to the computer they persuade the victim to access their bank information under the pretense of refunding money or paying for the technical support.

Once the scammer has access to the bank information, they will use the inspect elements feature to change the appearance of the information on the screen so that it appears large sums of money were deposited into the victim’s account.

The scammer will tell the victim they were accidentally given too much money and have them withdraw and mail the money to someone else.

The person who receives the money is very often also the victim of a scam and will be instructed to mail the money somewhere else or the scammers will have the victim purchase gift cards and give the card numbers to the scammer.

The following tips will help you avoid falling victim to this scam:

Never allow anyone to remotely access your computer.

Do not give out personal information, credit/debit card numbers, or bank account numbers over the phone.

Legitimate businesses will not ask for gift cards for payment or for their customers to mail large sums of cash.

Do not call any numbers provided in any messages or phone call. Contact the local branch of the business or find a number on the business website.

