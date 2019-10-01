Warrant issued for teacher accused of attacking woman at a church

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a school teacher accused of attacking another woman at a church, according to an affidavit.

Dawnette Sparks, 53, from Lavaca, is accused of smacking Sandra Jarrett, 69, from Charleston, Arkansas, according to a report from the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

On Saturday, July 20, Jarrett contacted the SCSO to report an incident that happened earlier in the week [Wednesday].

Jarrett reported to authorities about rumors going on at the church involving “certain people” and she wanted the pastor to try and help quell the situation.

At 8:30 p.m. Jarrett went to the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Bloomer, and met with the pastor and Sparks, according to the report.

Sparks and the pastor and brother and sister.

The meeting quickly went south as Jarrett reported to the SCSO that Sparks “yelled and screamed” at her.

Jarrett reported to the sheriff’s deputy that she told Sparks, “you’re the one to talk,” and that’s when Sparks, with an open palm, hit Jarrett twice in the face, scratched her lip, was hit in the arm three times and once on the head.

Jarrett claims she sustained visible injuries and has back, neck and head pain from the attack, according to the report.

The next week, July 24, Jarrett made the decision to pursue charges against Sparks and spoke with the County prosecutor.

According to a witness statement, “Dawnette lunged at Sandy and smacked her across her left cheek and again on her shoulder. … as she [Dawnette] went out she called Sandy a b****.”

Dawnette Sparks is wanted for 2nd-degree assault, according to a court document.

