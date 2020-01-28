Warrant: Massage worker steals over $8K in fake transactions

MONROE, La. (AP) – Authorities in Louisiana say a woman was arrested and accused of stealing more than $8,000 from her workplace. News outlets report 23-year-old Tiana Thompson was arrested Friday and charged with one count of felony theft.

Monroe police say Thompson worked at a Massage Envy and defrauded the system by creating a fake service in the company’s computer.

It says Thompson would turn members’ money into gift card to pay for the service, then take the money from the register.

Thompson stole $8,508 from March 2019 to December 2019. It’s unclear whether Thompson has an attorney.

