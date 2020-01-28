Warrant: Massage worker steals over $8K in fake transactions

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (AP) – Authorities in Louisiana say a woman was arrested and accused of stealing more than $8,000 from her workplace. News outlets report 23-year-old Tiana Thompson was arrested Friday and charged with one count of felony theft.

Monroe police say Thompson worked at a Massage Envy and defrauded the system by creating a fake service in the company’s computer.

It says Thompson would turn members’ money into gift card to pay for the service, then take the money from the register.

Thompson stole $8,508 from March 2019 to December 2019. It’s unclear whether Thompson has an attorney.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories