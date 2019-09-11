WARRANTS WEDNESDAY: Help detectives catch 3 men wanted for crimes in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — These three men are wanted for different crimes in the Shreveport area and Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking them down.

Moshun Reed, 19, last known address 567 E. 73rd St., is wanted for Domestic Abuse Battery. Reed stands 6′ 2″ tall and weighs 125 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Martin Gobert, 33, last known address 233 E. 75th St., is wanted for Criminal Property Damage. Gobert stands 6’1” tall and weighs 215 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Christian Peoples, 22, last known address 543 Kemper St., is wanted for Flight in Vehicle. Peoples stands 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay up to $300 for information leading to the arrest of these suspects.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Reed, Gobert, or Peoples is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3Tips app.

