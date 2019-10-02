WARRANTS WEDNESDAY: Help Shreveport Crime Stoppers put 3 wanted criminals behind bars

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers needs your assistance getting three wanted criminals off the streets.

Johnny Cannon, 33, last known address 1711 Alma St., is wanted for Home Invasion. Cannon stands 5′ 8″ tall and weighs 135 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Angilo Coleman, 29, last known address 6119 Canal Blvd., is wanted for Domestic Abuse with Aggravated Assault and Assault by Drive-by Shooting. Coleman stands 5’7” tall and weighs 180 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Hicks, 38, last known address 3017 Parkridge St., is wanted for Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Peoples stands 6’0″ tall and weighs 215 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $300 for information leading to the arrest of these suspects.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cannon, Coleman, or Hicks is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3Tips app.