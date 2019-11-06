WARRANTS WEDNESDAY: Search underway for a woman wanted for crimes in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)– The Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers needs your help getting a woman wanted for forgery at the second degree off the streets.

According to crime stoppers, 34-year-old Wanda Collins is a white female, stands 5′ 6″ tall and weighs 200 lbs. with blonde hair and green eyes.

TAPD says any individuals list are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Collins is urged to call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP,911, or contact the CSI division at 903-798-3154.

