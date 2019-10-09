WARRANTS WEDNESDAY: Search underway for 3 men wanted for crimes in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Crime Stoppers needs your help getting these suspected criminals off the streets.

Johnny Cannon, 33, last known address 1711 Alma St., is wanted for Home Invasion. Cannon stands 5′ 8″ tall and weighs 135 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Bobby Parks, 47, last known address 2152 Hollywood Ave., is wanted for Felony Theft. Parks stands 6’0” tall and weighs 247 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Darmontreal Smith, 28, last known address 7401 W. Canal, is wanted for Felony Theft. Peoples stands 5’6″ tall and weighs 132 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay up to $300 for information leading to the arrest of these suspects.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cannon, Parks, or Smith is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3Tips app.

