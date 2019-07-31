WARRANTS WEDNESDAY: Shreveport men wanted on sex offender, burglary charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help getting three Shreveport men wanted for multiple crimes off the streets.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay up to $300 for information leading to the arrest of these suspects.

Alfred Dixon, 57, last known address 3900 Lillian Ave., is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Tristan Mosely, 32, last known address in the 100 Antioch Church Rd., is wanted for Simple Burglary.

Latravion Anderson, 19, last known address 8100 Pines Rd., is wanted for Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Dixon, Mosely, or Anderson is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3Tips app.

