WARRANTS WEDNESDAY: Suspects wanted for Cruelty to a Juvenile, Domestic Abuse Battery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives are on the lookout for two men and a woman wanted for numerous crimes in Shreveport.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay up to $300 for information leading to the arrest of these suspects.

Lashunda Miles, 37, last known address 3201 Desoto St., is wanted for Cruelty to a Juvenile. Miles stands 5′ 2″ tall and weighs 190 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

James Roots, 48, last known address 3603 Ninock St., is wanted for Domestic Abuse Battery. Roots stands 5’11” tall and weighs 230 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Demarcus Wesley, 27, last known address 9730 Baird Rd., is wanted for Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Wesley stands 6’3″ tall and weighs 193 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Miles, Roots, or Wesley is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3Tips app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.