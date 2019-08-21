WARRANTS WEDNESDAY: Suspects wanted for failure to register as sex offender, felony theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — These three people are wanted for crimes in the Shreveport area and detectives need your help getting them off the streets.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay up to $300 for information leading to the arrest of these suspects.

Henry Lee, 34, last known address 405 W. 74th St., is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Lee stands 5′ 7″ tall and weighs130 lbs. with brown eyes.

Tacara Mandigo, 19, last known address 1111 W. 70th St., is wanted for Felony Theft. Mandigo stands 5’5” tall and weighs 107 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Jaylon Taylor, 20, last known address 9730 Baird Rd., is wanted for Simple Robbery. Taylor stands 5’10″ tall and weighs 140 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Pipkins, Washington, or Adams is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3Tips app.