Washington Monument reopens to visitors

(NBC NEWS) — After a three-year closure, the Washington Monument is reopening to the public.

The 555-foot stone obelisk was closed in September 2016 in order to replace the aging elevator and upgrade security systems.

The monument will reopen to the public at noon today, and first lady Melania Trump is expected to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We’re just excited to open it again,” said National Park Service Spokesman Mike Litterst, during a Wednesday tour of the site. “The views from up here are like nothing else.”

Another hot car death, 42nd this year

A two-year-old from New Mexico has died in a hot car making this the 42nd death nationally in 2019.

(KOB/NBC NEWS) — A two-year-old has died after being left in a hot vehicle in Hobbs, New Mexico according to police.

Hobbs Police Chief John Ortolano said they received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who said she had accidentally left a child in her vehicle for several hours.

Hobbs Fire and Rescue officials declared the child dead at the scene.

