WATCH: Gov. Edwards talks hurricane preparedness during Monday morning press conference

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Yet another suspect may have misinterpreted Family Dollar’s website statement that by shopping in their stores, “your wallet will thank you,” to mean he didn’t have to pay for his merchandise.

Fortunately, Family Dollar has provided all their stores with video surveillance, so on June 21, when this above-pictured suspect entered the Family Dollar store in the 7400 block of Line Avenue, the cameras were there to record his shopping trip.