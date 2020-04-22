Chad M. Garland Tax Services
Watch at 12:30 p.m.: Caddo Parish/Shreveport briefing on Coronavirus outbreak

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish and Shreveport officials will hold a briefing to give an update on the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, Caddo parish has 1332 positive coronavirus cases and 83 deaths.

The Caddo Parish Coroner reported on Tuesday that 93 parish residents have died due to coronavirus.

The briefing is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. inside Government Plaza.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator and Dr. Martha Whyte will be among those speaking.

