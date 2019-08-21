WATCH: Cop gets skunked while doing good deed

(NBC News) — A police officer’s good deed took a turn for the worse Monday in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

It happened as officers responded to reports of a skunk with a yogurt cup stuck on its head.

As Cambridge Police Officer Dan McGinty pulled the cup off the skunk, he was met with a blast of spray.

