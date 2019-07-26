WATCH: Deputy Delivers Baby on Side of Road

(WPBN) A Michigan sheriff’s deputy helped deliver a baby this month, after the parents’ car overheated on the side of the road.

It happened on Sunday July 21, when Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to help the woman in labor.

“I came out of the car and we ran around the side and the father was there on the passenger side of the car and then he was down there and the baby’s coming, started crying and just took him out the rest of the way,” said Sergeant Ryan Finstrom.



Not long after the baby was born, an ambulance took him and his mother to a nearby hospital. They are both reportedly doing well.



Read more: http://bit.ly/2SIqsPS