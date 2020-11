NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WGNO) -- Without a permit, without permission and without masks. California Christian rocker Sean Feucht held a massive concert Saturday in New Orleans despite city officials telling organizers the event was not permitted.

"The organizers used the pretense of religion to hold this event with other motives, and that simply was not right," said Mayor Latoya Cantrell.

Feucht has been holding similar Christian concerts amid the pandemic throughout the country, like one in Nashville in October.

What happened this weekend doesn't sit well with some New Orleans musicians.