WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at Sempra Energy facility in Cameron Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- News 10 is live from Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles where President Donald Trump has arrived.

The president will be traveling about 25 miles south of here to Hackberry to tour Sempa Energy’s Cameron lng export facility.

That’s where he is expected to deliver a speech about energy infrastructure and economic growth.

Louisiana dignitaries that will be in the plane with president trump include Sen. John Kennedy, Sen. Bill Cassidy, Rep. Clay Higgins and Rep. Steve Scalise.

This is President Trump’s third visit to Louisiana since taking office.

New 10 will have live coverage of the president’s arrival.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now