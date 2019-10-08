Watchdog group sponsors lawsuit over sexual harassment claim within Governor’s Office

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) – A conservative watchdog group is backing a lawsuit against Louisiana’s governor regarding a former aide.

Truth in Politics is sponsoring the suit in a push to get more information on how Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration handled sexual harassment and abuse claims against former deputy chief of staff Johnny Anderson.

“Not one single document has been turned over,” Truth in Politics spokesperson Emily Turner said. “There is only one word for this – stonewalling. The public has a right to public records.”

Anderson resigned in 2017 following claims by Juanita Washington, then an employee at the governor’s office. Washington has spoken publicly about her accusations in recent months.

Washington settled with the state after issuing her claim. She voiced support for the public records lawsuit in a news conference Tuesday.

“Governor, stop the lies, stop the cover-up, stop attacking me,” Washington said. “I have a question for John Bel – Why won’t you apologize? Why won’t you admit it all, release the evidence and just say ‘I’m sorry.’”

Edwards has argued that upon learning of the accusation against Anderson, his administration requested he resign.

“When there was an allegation brought to me, within hours, Mr. Anderson’s employment terminated,” Edwards said Tuesday. “We set out to treat Ms. Washington fairly and respectfully. I believe we did.”

The filing of the lawsuit comes days before Louisiana voters cast ballots for governor. Edwards, a Democrat, faces major challenges from two Republican candidates — Rep. Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

