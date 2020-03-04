WATCH: Sen. Kennedy speaking at Supreme court rally prior to oral arguments

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. – (WVLA) – The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in the June Medical Services v. Russo case.

There is a rally taking place prior to the oral arguments on the steps of the Supreme Court.

Senator Kennedy is one of the speakers at this pro-life event.

The rally and oral arguments center around the Louisiana Unsafe Abortion Protection Act.

The stream is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

You can watch the stream of the rally below:

The rally is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

