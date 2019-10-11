WATCH: Viewer captures speeding school bus in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WVLA) — A viewer sent in a video of a speeding school bus in Livingston Parish.
The viewer stated that the incident occurred “off of 441 heading into Montpelier near Holden.”
Livingston Parish Schools did respond to this video:
Livingston Parish School officials were made aware of this matter today through media inquiries.
The video you are referencing was never given to the school system, but rather posted only on social media.
We take all matters seriously as they relate to the safety and well-being of our children.
This matter has addressed immediately and in accordance with district policy.
School officials have met with the bus driver and addressed the situation.
Proper procedures have been taken.