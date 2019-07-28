Water main break causes sink hole in SE Shreveport neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A water main break in the 300 block of Meadowbrook Lane in southeast Shreveport created a huge sink hole this morning after the water forced sand under the street out, eventually causing the street to erode.

Making matters worse – just when city workers thought they had solved the problem, the water main erupted again.

Resident Winter Jones noticed water in the street when she got up around 4 Sunday morning to turn off some lights her son had left on.

She said when she looked outside, she said the street looked like a river, and when she went outside, she noticed sand was covering the street. She said she walked down to the source of the water, and realized a pipe was broken, so called 911.

“I knew it was bad when I saw it bubbling,” Jones said.

Jones said she thought about a sink hole but didn’t really think it would happen. But, that’s exactly what happened, and city workers spent several hours this morning and early afternoon repairing the main and restoring the street.

Around 2 p.m. today, just when workers thought they had finished, the water main broke again, so it was back to the drawing board for workers.

There is no estimated time the repairs will be complete, but workers say they’re hoping to restore water service to residents of the one-block-long area as soon as possible.

